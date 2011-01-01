|
A Bronx Time Machine
THE BRONX: THE WAY IT WAS IS COMING TO A VENUE NEAR YOU!
Steve Samtur, editor and publisher of Back In THE BRONX magazine for 24 years and author of three books on The Bronx, is coming to a venue near YOU with his 90-minute PowerPoint presentation, consisting of over 450 vintage photos, vintage videos, and dozens of Bronx celebrity interviews (Regis Philbin, Chazz Palminteri, Robert Klein, Rita Moreno, and many more)!
PowerPoint Presentation Dates
Chabad of South Orlando: 7347 W. Sand Lake Rd., Orlando, FL. Monday, March 5th, 2:00PM-3:30PM
Chabad of The Villages: 13030 County Rd. 103, Oxford, FL. Wednesday, March 7th, 1:30PM-3:00PM
Chabad of Aventura: 21001 Biscayne Blvd. (US1), Aventura, FL. Wednesday, March 14th, 1:30PM-3:00PM
|BACK IN THE BRONX SUMMER SALE (as seen in our magazine)
These beautifully rendered, framed posters of your favorite Bronx neighborhoods and landmarks are on sale for a limited time only! Each poster highlights a different neighborhood of The Bronx, showcasing 20th century stores and street locations that you will fondly remember (including information on each store, phone numbers, etc.) Some of these stores still exist, while others only exist in our memories—so get your poster today before the storefronts fade from your memory. A wonderful heirloom keepsake, this rare memento highlighting YOUR Bronx neighborhood could decorate your wall at home OR be a great gift to a fellow Bronxite. Framed in beautiful plexiglass, each one–of–a–kind poster is ready to ship NOW on a first–come, first–served basis (yes, we only have ONE of EACH!) Relive some Bronx nostalgia and get yours today before they sell out!
.... (For more information, please call 1-800-727-6695.)
Examples of posters available:
Belmont,
BOEDC,
City Island,
Co-Op City & Baychester,
High Bridge,
Hunts Point,
Morris Park,
The Parkway,
Pelham Bay,
Riverdale,
Westchester Square.
Also on sale, the
Back in THE BRONX Board Game $19.95 (originally $39.95),
The Bronx: Then & Now book $14.95 (originally $29.95),
Bound Book II: Complete Bound Set, Magazine Issues XIX–XXXIV $14.95 (originally $24.95), and an
original Bronx "humpback" street sign from Crotona Park North!
